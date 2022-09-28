Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Director John A. Schissel Acquires 225 Shares

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) Director John A. Schissel purchased 225 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CSR opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

