Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Celine Boston Buys 1,147 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Celine Boston acquired 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,498.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at C$23,927.52.

Pason Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

PSI stock opened at C$12.89 on Wednesday. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.48 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.82.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

