BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BFI opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.