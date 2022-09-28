BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BFI opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

