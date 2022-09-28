Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

