U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.7 %

USPH stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $976.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.