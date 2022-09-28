Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,441 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

