iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,768,000 after buying an additional 166,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 177,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.