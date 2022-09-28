The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

