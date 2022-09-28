Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,631,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

