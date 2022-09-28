DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 13,495 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.