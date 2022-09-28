Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.70%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

