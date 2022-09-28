DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.26 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

