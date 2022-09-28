Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

