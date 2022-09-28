Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

