Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.