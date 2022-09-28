Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

AWK opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

