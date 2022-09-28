Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

