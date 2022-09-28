Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.28

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.28 and last traded at $91.36, with a volume of 3214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

