Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 803 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its 200-day moving average is $219.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $177.25 and a 52 week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.