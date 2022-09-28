Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.60

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 722,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.