Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.60

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
