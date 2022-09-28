Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.36

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 37653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

