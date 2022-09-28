TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.60

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 174.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 896727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.30 ($2.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,989.60.

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

About TP ICAP Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

