Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 14.3% Higher

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 173,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 194,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparta Capital Stock Up 33.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

