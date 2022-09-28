NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading Down 3.5%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.17. 1,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,751,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 615,906 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

