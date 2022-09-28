Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 3.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74. 37,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,895,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

