Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,835,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

