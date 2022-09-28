Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.44. Approximately 26,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,475,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

