Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.20. Approximately 1,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 409,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

