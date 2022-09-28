ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 9.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 4,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 263.0% in the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 1,844,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 909.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 926,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 539.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 821,387 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

