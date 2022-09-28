Equitable Trust Co. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $78,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile



Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

