Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

