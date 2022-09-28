Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of SmartFinancial worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SmartFinancial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

