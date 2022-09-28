Equitable Trust Co. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

AMGN stock opened at $225.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

