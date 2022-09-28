EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

EME opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

