Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 26,835 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 242.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

