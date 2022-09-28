Equitable Trust Co. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

