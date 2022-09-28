55,965 Shares in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.21% of Harrow Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,237 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Harrow Health Trading Up 27.9 %

NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.