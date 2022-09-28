Equitable Trust Co. Has $394,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Block by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Block by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 1.7 %

Block stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,040 shares of company stock valued at $23,769,365 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.