Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 2,604 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

AMWD stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

