Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

