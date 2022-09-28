Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,166 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

