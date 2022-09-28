Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 1,548.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.