Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,130 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.21% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

