8,730 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Down 1.8 %

DOCS stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

