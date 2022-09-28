Equitable Trust Co. Buys 16,355 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 224,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRGI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

