Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,650 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

