Equitable Trust Co. Buys 4,400 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.91.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

