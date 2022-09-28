Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AerSale by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerSale by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AerSale by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AerSale Stock Performance

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.46. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

