Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $225,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 494,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

