Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 522 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

